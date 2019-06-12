New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit met incumbent CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Wednesday to discuss electricity and water woes faced by the residents.

This meet comes close to a recent protest lodge by the BJP over the same issues. A party delegation, led by former Union minister Vijay Goel came to meet Delhi Jal Board CEO, Nikhil Kumar. The water board headquarters soon turned into a protest venue as the delegation started raising slogans against the AAP government, alleging the utility headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had no plan to deal with the water crisis in Delhi.

Dikshit on Wednesday was accompanied by several Congress leaders as part of the party delegation.

The three-time Delhi chief minister had on Saturday alleged that the AAP government coaxed people living in rented accommodations to install separate power meters, following which the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission increased fixed charges benefitting the discoms.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have had a rocky poll relationship since the latter handed a humiliating defeat to the Sheila Dikshit-led government in 2015 elections.

In addition, the recently-concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections that saw neither of the party amassing even a single seat out of seven, both the AAP and the Congress failed to stitch a pre-poll alliance, often passing the blame onto each other.