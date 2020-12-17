With Farmers’ Protest against the contentious farm bills passed by the Centre in September entered Day 22 on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his address in a special session of Delhi Assembly called to discuss farmers’ agitation said, “I want to ask Centre how many sacrifices farmers will have to make, to get their voices heard.” Also Read - AAP Government Tables Resolution Against Centre's Farm Laws, MLA Tears Copies in Delhi Assembly

"Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh. Government is saying that they are reaching out to farmers & trying to explain the benefits of Farm Bills. UP CM told farmers that they'll benefit from these bills as their land won't be taken away. Is it a benefit?," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal also accused the government of passing the farm bills in a hurry during pandemic and tore the bills on the floor of the assembly. "What was the hurry to get Farm Laws passed in Parliament during pandemic? It has happened for 1st time that 3 laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha. I hereby tear 3 Farm laws in this assembly & appeal Centre not to become worst than Britishers," Delhi CM said.