New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has proposed a novel idea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the economic situation of the country. He has asked the PM "to consider including the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on the currency notes in India."

"Today I appeal to the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Indian currency there is a photo of Gandhi ji, let that be, on the other side of currency, a photo of Shri Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji should be put.

"As I said we have to make a lot of effort to improve the economic situation of our country. But also with that, we need blessings from Gods and Goddesses. The whole country will get blessings if on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji on one side and Gandhi ji on other side," Kejriwal said in his address.

“If Indonesia can do it; choose Ganesh Ji, so can we… I will write to the centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it… we need the almighty’s blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country,” Kejriwal said.

Lord Ganesha is inscribed on the 20,000 rupiah note of Indonesia.

During the week that ended on October 14, India’s foreign exchange reserves fell to an over two-year low of USD 528.367 billion, a drop of USD 4.5 billion from the previous week.

In the preceding week, the country’s foreign exchange reserves were at USD 532.868 billion, RBI data showed.

According to RBI’s data, India’s foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, declined by USD 2.828 billion to USD 468.668 billion during the week.

The Indian rupee has been weakening over the past few weeks to hit fresh new all-time lows as the US dollar strengthened against major global currencies.