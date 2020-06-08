New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unwell and likely to undergo coronavirus or COVID-19 test tomorrow. Following his ill-health, the Chief Minister has cancelled all his meetings and has also isolated himself. Also Read - Facing Criticism For Reserving Hospital Beds 'Only For Delhiites', Delhi Says Centre Responsible For Situation

If reports are to be believed, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, who is known to have diabetes, has been suffering from fever and experiencing sore throat. The doctors have reportedly advised him to wait for a day before testing for the deadly virus.

Yesterday, he had addressed an online press conference, wherein he had announced that all Delhi government and private hospitals will be reserved exclusively for residents of Delhi during the coronavirus crisis.