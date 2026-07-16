‘You will meet 2014-like fate’: Arvind Kejriwal’s warning to govt as he meets Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, proposes his name as Education Minister

Kejriwal praised Wangchuk’s dedication, saying the activist was ready to risk his own life for the future of students across the country.

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Arvind Kejriwal met Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar protest. Image Credit: @ArvindKejriwal/X

Aam Aadmi Party national converner Arvind Kejriwal demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday as he met climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. He urged the Central Government to heed the demands of the demonstrators, extending support to the ongoing youth-led protests.

“Listen to the youth, the movement, and Sonam Wangchuk; otherwise, three years later, you (Central Government) will meet a 2014-like fate,” Kejriwal said while addressing the gathering. Raising the demand for accountability in the education sector, the former Delhi CM proposed a change in the Union Cabinet. “I also extend a proposal–Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, and the Prime Minister should make Sonam Wangchuk the Education Minister of the country,” he stated. “I suggest to the PM: remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Union Education Minister.”

Kejriwal’s remarks come amidst heightened protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations and broader concerns regarding educational policy.

Delhi HC directs Centre to monitor Wangchuk’s medical condition

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk’s medical condition be clinically monitored daily during his ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that “the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same.

“The Court also directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, be provided without delay. The directions came while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed over concerns regarding Wangchuk’s deteriorating health during his prolonged fast.

Also Read | Delhi CJP protest: Sonam Wangchuk loses 8.2 kg as fast enters 16th day, AAP leaders reach site

Appearing for the Centre and the Delhi Government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court that Wangchuk’s health was already being monitored daily by government doctors and medical experts and assured the Bench that another medical team could also be deployed if required. The PIL filed by Rakesh Kumar Sahni sought directions to ensure regular medical monitoring and timely treatment in view of concerns over Wangchuk’s health during the prolonged fast.

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, entered the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. The protest centres on the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the 2026 NEET-UG examination and the high-profile paper leak controversy.