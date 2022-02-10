New Delhi: The wife and daughter of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will join the party’s election campaign in Punjab for the upcoming Assembly polls. Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to be present at AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Jansabha’ in Sangrur district’s Dhuri area on Friday (February 11), the party said.Also Read - Dhuri: Will Bhagwant Mann be Able to Dethrone Dalvir Singh Goldy in High-stake Electoral Battle?

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter is also likely to join the AAP campaign event where Bhagwant Mann’s mother and sister will also be present.

In a tweet, Sunita Kejriwal confirmed her visit to Punjab. “Tomorrow, I am going to Dhuri with my daughter to ask for votes for my brother-in-law Bhagwant Mann,” Sunita Kejriwal tweeted.

कल बेटी के साथ अपने देवर भगवंत मान के लिए वोट माँगने धूरी जा रही हूँ। — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) February 10, 2022

Comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann was chosen as AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for the state of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party had asked the people of Punjab to dial, WhatsApp or SMS on 7074870748 to name their choice for Chief Minister and by doing so it has become the first party to have announced its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri Assembly constituency for the Punjab Election. Dhuri Assembly constituency lies in Sangrur district where Bhagwant Mann is an MP. Punjab will go to the polls in a single-phase on February 20 and results for which will be declared on March 10.