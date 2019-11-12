New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted that resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, who stepped down yesterday as the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and gave the additional charge of the Ministry to Cabinet Minister Prakash Javadekar.

In an official communique, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the President, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted Sawant’s resignation from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect. It asserted that Javadekar, who holds the portfolios of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as well as Information and Broadcasting, would be given the additional charge.

“Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, in addition to his existing portfolios,” it added.

Earlier on Monday morning, amid the ongoing impasse in Maharashtra, Sawant announced his resignation on Twitter. “Shiv Sena’s side is the truth. Why stay in the government in Delhi in such an environment?” the Sena MP wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Later he addressed a press conference and accused the BJP of betrayal. “On May 30, I took the charge of the Heavy Industries. But before the Lok Sabha elections, BJP President (Amit Shah) had met Uddhav Thackeray and agreed to the 50:50 formula and for the chief ministerial post,” Sawant said, adding the allegations of lies against Shiv Sena were unacceptable.

“It has hurt the pride of Thackeray, who are known for their words,” Sawant, who was Shiv Sena’s sole representative in the Union Cabinet stated.