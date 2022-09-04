Thiruvananthapuram: Arya Rajendran, the youngest mayor of India on Sunday married Sachin Dev, the youngest legislator of Kerala and young CPI-M leader, in a simple function at the AKG Centre Hall here, reported news agency IANS. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the ceremony with his family. Arya Rajendran became the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation at the age of 21, thus becoming the youngest mayor of the country.Also Read - Heartbreaking! Scores of Birds Die, Their Nests Destroyed After Tree Gets Chopped Down in Kerala | Watch

The marriage was a low-key event with Sachin Dev garlanding Arya Rajendran with a red garland at 11 am. Both Rajendran and Dev had publicly said that they won’t receive any gifts and if someone wanted to donate, they could do so in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund or in some orphanages of the state. The marriage lacked pomp and show and was held as a small function. Also Read - 10-Foot-Long King Cobra Gets Into Car, Travels 200 KM In Kerala; Rescued By Wildlife Personnel | Watch Video

However, almost all the senior CPI-M leaders of the state, including Chief Minister and the CPI-M state secretary, M.V. Govindan attended the marriage with their families. A battery of state ministers, MLAs, opposition party leaders and Thiruvananthapuram corporation councillors also attended the wedding. Also Read - Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, GiFs to Share on Harvest Festival of Kerala

Engagement held on March 6

The duo had also got engaged at AKG Centre Hall on March 6 this year. Sachin Dev was the state secretary of Students Federation of India (SFI) and the youngest legislator of Kerala hailing from Balussery in Kozhikode district. Both Arya Rajendran and Sachin Dev had worked together in SFI and Balasangom, the children’s organisation of the CPI-M, and were friends.

(With inputs from IANS)