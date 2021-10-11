Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the government at the center and its investigating agencies in regards to the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan. Taking to Twitter, the former J&K chief minister said that the central agencies are after Aryan just because his surname happens to be ‘Khan’. She wrote, “Travesty of justice that muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJPs core vote bank.” Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.Also Read - Honsla Rakh New Promo: Shehnaaz Gill's Dream To Be An Astronaut Leaves Diljit Dosanjh and Fans Go ROFL

In her tweet, the PDP leader also mentioned about Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, who has been kept under 14-day judicial custody in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur violence. She wrote, “Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan.” Also Read - Nusrat Jahan Hints She's Married to Yash Dasgupta With a 'Husband' Cake on His Birthday

Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23 year old simply because his surname happens to be Khan.Travesty of justice that muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJPs core vote bank. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 11, 2021

Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: Sunil Chhetri Equals Brazilian Great, Pele's International Goal-Scoring Record; In Contention With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Among the Active Scorers

Mishra was arrested here on Saturday night following over 11 hours of questioning in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, a day after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the state government’s action in the case. DIG Upendra Agarwal, who is heading the special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police probing the case, told reporters that Ashish Mishra was not cooperating during the interrogation.

“We are taking him in custody on grounds of non-cooperation and evasive replies. He will be produced in court and sustained custodial interrogation will follow,” he said.

Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit last Sunday. Farmer leaders and opposition parties had been demanding Mishra’s arrest but the minister and his son had denied the allegations.

Two BJP workers and their driver were allegedly lynched by angry farmers in the incident. Local journalist Raman Kashyap also died in the violence, which has triggered a political storm and put the BJP government on the back foot in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Mishra appeared before the SIT at around 10.30 AM after a second summons was served to him the previous day when he did not turn up for interrogation. He was arrested at around 11 PM after being grilled by the SIT at the crime branch office in the Police Lines.

Aged around 35, Ashish Mishra looks after the political activities of his father in his Kheri Parliamentary constituency. While his son was facing questioning by the SIT, Ajay Mishra was in his MP’s office in Lakhimpur city with lawyers and later came out to calm his supporters, who had assembled in large number outside the house and were shouting slogans in favour of him and his son. The Minister told them that Ashish was innocent and would come out clean.

The Supreme Court had on Friday questioned the non-arrest of the accused, directed preservation of evidence and mulled transferring the probe to another agency. Without mincing words, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had said, the law must take its course against all accused and the government has to take all remedial steps in this regard to inspire confidence in the investigation of brutal murder of eight persons.

Earlier in the day, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws, alleged that the violence was held under a pre-planned conspiracy and demanded the arrest of the minister and his son.

The farmer unions said if the government does not accept their demands by October 11, they will take out a ‘Shaheed Kisan Yatra’ from Lakhimpur Kheri with the ashes of slain farmers. The SKM also gave a call for a rail roko protest across the country from 10 AM to 4 PM on October 18 and a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on October 26.

Ajay Mishra should be dismissed from the cabinet and arrested on charges of spreading disharmony, murder and conspiracy. He is also protecting the culprits in the case , SKM leader Yogendra Yadav alleged during a press conference in Delhi.

A nine-member team headed by by the SIT team headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister’s son and others in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. After two men were arrested on Thursday in the case, police had put up a notice outside Ashish Mishra’s house asking him to appear before it.