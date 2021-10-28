Aryan Khan Case: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in an alleged drug bust aboard a cruise ship by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, has received bail. Speaking to the media, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said that all the three accused in the drugs-on-cruise case have been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The court has also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha.Also Read - No Ground To Keep Aryan Khan in jail: Bombay High Court After Granting Bail to SRK’s Son

“Bombay High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday,” Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan said. Also Read - Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Aryan Khan; To Walk Out Of Jail After 25 Days | LIVE

“They (Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant & Munmum Dhamecha) will come of the jail after the order is released from the court… For me, it is a regular case – to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail,” Mukul Rohatgi further informed. Also Read - Aryan Khan Granted Bail in Mumbai Drugs Case

The 23-year-old son of Shah Rukh Khan has been in custody since October 3, hours after drugs raids on a cruise ship party. Aryan Khan had been denied bail twice before.