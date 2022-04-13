Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has suspended two officers, who probed a drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Quoting sources, an India Today report said, the anti-drug probe agency has suspended its officers Vishwa Vijay Singh and Asshish Ranjan Prasad, after an ongoing inquiry by its vigilance team claimed that both had indulged in ‘suspicious activity’.Also Read - Mumbai Cruise Drug Case: Witness' Death to be Probed, Says Maharashtra Home Minister

According to the report, while Singh was an investigating officer in the cruise drugs case, Prasad was his deputy in the case. The reason for their suspension is not known yet. It is also not yet clear whether they have been suspended for their role in the cruise drugs case.

Recently, five cases, including the cruise drugs case, were transferred to NCB SIT following allegations of extortion against the probe agency's team, following which a vigilance inquiry under a Deputy Director-General level officer was launched which recorded statements of several officers, including Singh and Prasad.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2, 2021. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case including Aryan Khan. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment. Aryan and 17 others later got bail in the case. Only two accused are currently in judicial custody.