Soon after the so-called 'private detective' KP Gosavi's aide Prabhakar Sail alleged that he was forced to sign a blank panchnama (a record of witness testimony) by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Mumbai drugs case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted a purported video of Aryan Khan in NCB and claimed that all this (case) is an attempt to defame Maharashtra.

“Witness in Aryan Khan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also, there are reports that there was a demand for huge money. CM Uddhav Thackeray said that these cases are made to defame Maharashtra. This seems to be coming true. Police should take suo moto cognizance”, he tweeted sharing the video.

In the 12-second video clip, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan can be seen sitting beside KP Gosavi, one of the nine independent witnesses who is currently absconding. In the footage, Aryan can also be seen talking to someone on his (Gosavi) phone.

Watch the video:-

NOTE:- India.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

The purported video comes amid the ongoing war of words between NCB and NCP after the central probe agency raided a rave party aboard a cruise ship and arrested 8 persons, including SRK’s son Aryan Khan, all of whom are now in judicial custody till October 30.

NCP’s Allegations Against Sameer Wankhede

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had claimed that NCB’s Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede was specifically brought to the agency by the Centre post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after which it started “playing games with the film industry”.

The veteran leader had also shared photos of Wankhede’s family holidaying in the Maldives when the entire Bollywood was also there.

“It’s very clear that all this ‘vasuli’ (extortion) took place in Maldives and Dubai. I am releasing the photos. What was he doing in Maldives-Dubai, he must answer,” Malik had said addressing a public rally in Pune.

The NCP leader declared that soon he will “expose Wankhede with full proof on all the fake cases with which he’s trying to instil fear in Bollywood”, for which he would pay a heavy price.

Wankhede Rejects All Allegations

Dismissing all the allegations, Wankhede said,”I strongly condemn all this. I don’t know why the minister is doing all this. The cases are sub-judice. I will give a suitable reply at the appropriate time.” Furthermore, he warned that since he is a serving government officer, he would seek the advice of his seniors and then proceed against Malik legally. The NCB also came to Wankhede’s aid by issuing a statement that said that he did not apply for going to Dubai after he joined the agency on deputation for six months on August 31, 2020.

The probe agency also claimed that Wankhede had gone to the Maldives with his family, on its approval granted on July 27, 2021.

Defending himself, Wankhede also said that he is an ordinary government servant trying to do his duties, and far from being demoralised by Malik’s attacks, he would continue to perform with renewed vigour against the drug mafias.