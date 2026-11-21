As AI reshapes jobs, PM Modi says skilled workers will be valued over degree-holders

PM Modi says India's skilled workers will be in rising global demand despite AI job fears, citing ITI-trained workers, a plumber shortage and the growing role of vocational education.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi said vocational education continued to face social stigma. PTI

As AI changes the job market, skilled hands will count for more than degrees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. He pointed in particular to workers trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), saying the world is turning to India’s workforce and that practical skills and craftsmanship will stay essential.

Addressing the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh (Skill Convocation Ceremony) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said the demand for skilled workers was rising globally and that India needed to shed the stigma associated with vocational education.

“Today, I am going to state one more thing, mark my words: times are changing. More than those walking around wearing coats, pants, and ties with paper certificates, those with real skills are going to be valued,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India’s traditional craftsmanship and skill-based education system had suffered under successive invasions and British rule, alleging that the colonial education system reduced it to producing “paper-pushing clerks”.

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Modi said that when invaders arrived, India was living through a golden era and was both admired and envied by the world. Then he asked what those invaders did on reaching India, and answered that they struck their first blow at craftsmanship and skill.

PM Modi alleged that the British later changed the education system to undermine India’s traditional skills and advance their own industries.

“Macaulay began imposing an education system on the people of the country in which our skill-based system was reduced merely to producing paper-pushing clerks,” he said. “The British, too, destroyed skills in India to advance their own industry,” he added.

‘People feel ashamed of sending children to ITIs’

PM said vocational education continued to face social stigma, with parents often reluctant to tell relatives that their children were studying at ITIs because they viewed university education as more prestigious.

“If a child gets admitted to an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), their parents do not tell friends and relatives that they go to an ITI; they hide it; they feel ashamed. Why? Because they are not going to a university or a college; they are wearing blue-collar clothes and working with their hands,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he had resolved to change this perception and make skill-based education more valued in society.

Gulf countries seek India’s skilled workers

PM said India’s skilled workforce was already in demand in several countries, particularly in the Gulf, where Indian artisans and workers have contributed to the construction of modern cities.

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“Whenever I visit Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, or Kuwait, members of the royal families there always say one thing: ‘The magnificent modern cities you see of ours were not built by our money, but by the hard work of India’s artisans’,” he said.

The whole world is looking for Indian talent, Modi said, and it is not university graduates they want but people trained at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). On worries that artificial intelligence will take over jobs, he said workers with specialised skills and craftsmanship will stay indispensable.

“In today’s modern era, what all is being said about AI (Artificial Intelligence)? That AI will do this, AI will do that, AI will take away this person’s job or that person’s job. But understand this point of mine very clearly: no one can take away the job of a person who possesses skill,” he said.