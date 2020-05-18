New Delhi: With cyclone Amphan moving towards the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha, and expected to make landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness to deal with the situation. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi Reviews Preparedness With Officials, Assures All Possible Help From Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan and officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were also present at the meeting. Also Read - As Terrifying Images of Super Cyclone Amphan Emerge, Twitter Prays For Everyone's Safety

Here are top ten developments from the day with regards to cyclone Amphan. Also Read - Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi to Review Situation Today, NDRF Deploys 37 Forces in Odisha, WB

(1.) After the review meeting, PM Modi tweeted: “Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone ‘Amphan.’ The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. I pray for everyone’s safety and assure all possible support from the central government.”

(2.) A total of 37 NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha, as the two states are likely to be worst-hit by the cyclone. Of these, while 25 teams are in the ground, 12 are in reserve; each team has 45 members. 24 other teams are on standby in different parts of the country.

(3.) Besides the NDRF, which is on the ground, the armed forces-Army, Navy and Air Force-have also been directed to keep teams ready for any contingency.

(4.) The districts of East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata are likely to be worst-affected in West Bengal when the cyclone makes its landfall in the state on Wednesday evening.

(5.) Meanwhile, in Odisha, 12 coastal districts-Ganjam, Gajapti, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh-have been put under a close watch.

(6.) The cyclone, when it makes its landfall on May 20, is likely to do so between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) near Sunderbans as an Extremely Severe Cyclone Storm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

(7.) Amphan, which turned into a Severe Cyclonic Storm just before noon today, was, as of 5:30 PM on May 18, centered over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 700 km south of Paradip (Odisha).

(8.) Also today, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to discuss the preparedness; he also spoke to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal.

(9.) Separately, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, too, spoke to Chief Secretaries of the two states. He urged them to take all preventive measures and also assured them of all possible support from the Centre to deal with the situation.

(10.) Earlier today, NDRF DG SN Pradhan said that Amphan will be India’s first super cyclone since the 1999 one in Odisha.