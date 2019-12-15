New Delhi: In the wake of the worsening anti-Citizenship Act protests in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday announced that schools and colleges in Okhla, Jamia, New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar area will remain shut tomorrow.

“All schools to stay closed in Okhla, Jamia and New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi,” Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia said.

Delhi on Sunday turned into a war zone as violent protests against the contentious Citizenship law rocked the city.

Further, three Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar. Two fire officials were also injured in stone-pelting as the protests against the Citizenship Law crippled parts of south Delhi for almost an hour.

Huge traffic snarls were experienced throughout south Delhi area, from Ashram to Friends Colony to Kalindi Kunj. Police diverted traffic from the vicinity as pitched battles continued.

Police reportedly attacked students of Jamia Millia University who are known to be protesting peacefully against the Citizenship Law. Jamia students were not involved in the brawl, the varsity union promptly announced.

Moreover, entry and exit gates of Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Ashram metro stations were shut by the DMRC as a precautionary measure.