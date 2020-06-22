New Delhi: Bengaluru has seen a sudden rise in Coronavirus cases post the opening of the lockdown. Earlier, the city had less than 1000 cases. However, the city has now 1300 cases with 60 Coronavirus-related deaths. Also Read - 53-Year-Old Woman's Body Kept on Road for 7 Hours in Howrah Due to Covid-19 Scare

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly till June 30 in the clusters which have reported more number of infections. Some of these place in the state capital include KR Market and the surrounding areas of Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya. Also Read - 'Not the Time to Pull Each Other Down': Ratan Tata Speaks Against Online Hate, Appeals For Kindness & Empathy

“Lockdown shall be implemented strictly in the clusters which reported more number of cases, especially, K.R.Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalasipalya etc. It was decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are reported,” a release from the Chief Minister’s office said. Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara Restarts Training With Saurashtra Teammates After Three-Month Break Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

Yediyurappa held a meeting with Ministers and senior officials regarding containing COVID-19 in Bengaluru and said it can be achieved only if preventive measures are implemented strictly and asked the officials to work in this direction.

Further, to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the Chief Minister also ordered strict action against those who violate lockdown guidelines.

Much on the lines of Maharashtra and Delhi that recently capped the price of COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, the Karnataka government also directed the officials to cap the treatment cost in private hospitals in Bengaluru.

The CMO release said officers were directed to ensure hygiene and provide other basic amenities to the people who were quarantined in the social welfare department’s hostels and other government institutions.

Noting that booth-level officers and volunteers were working to trace contacts and monitor quarantined persons, Yedoyurappa said the COVID war room shall have real time information on availability of beds in various designated hospitals and facilitate treatment to the infected without loss of time.

Till Sunday evening, the state capital has reported 1,272 cases of COVID-19, including 64 deaths and 411 discharges. On Sunday, as many as 196 fresh cases were recorded