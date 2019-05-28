New Delhi: Days after reports emerged that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath skipped the Congress Working Committee meet convened in the national capital to ponder over the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle, it seems Nath is on a serious mission to keep his flock together.

According to reports, senior BJP leaders had earlier claimed to topple the Madhya Pradesh government but then decided to wait for the General election result. The Congress party was handed a heavy drubbing in the 2019 General election by amassing only 52 seats in the 542-seat Lok Sabha contest.

Now, Nath is learned to have instructed his Cabinet colleagues to look after those ‘easy to poach’.

The BJP last week wrote a letter to the governor, requesting her to convene a special session of the assembly for testing the Nath government’s strength on the floor of the House. “Nath ji has asked each of his 27 Cabinet colleague from his party to look after five legislators,” a Congress leader told PTI.

“There is no threat to my government. Let the floor test takes place. We are ready for it,” Nath had told reporters then.

Some ministers are expected to act as watchdogs and make sure no horsetrading takes place in view of the expected floor test.

Kamal Nath is also said to have allocated five legislators to his confidants to look over and obstruct any and all attempts of poaching by the opposition party.

Congress won 114 of the state’s 230 seats in the state assembly nearly six months ago where the majority mark is 116. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party then offered unconditional support to the government. The BSP has two seats in the House and the SP one. The BJP has 109 seats. Four Independents are also backing the government. After the Chhindwara MLA Deepak Saksena resigned to vacate the seat for Kamal Nath the Cong’ess’s strength is 113.

With PTI inputs