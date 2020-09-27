New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that investigation on cases of COVID-19 re-infection is on, but played down the issue as being a serious concern. It must be noted that even though people are recovering from the COVID infection, many of them are contracting the virus again. Also Read - Lucknow Anti-COVID Guidelines For Malls, Complexes: Entry of Only 'Serious Buyers' Allowed, Safety Gear Mandatory | Read Here

Talking to news channel NDTV, Dr Harsh Vardhan said “There are several cases of re-infection from across the world, not just in India. At the moment, the subject is still under serious investigation and doesn’t appear to be a serious issue. However, in the health ministry, each and every aspect of COVID-19 that is emerging is being studied.” Also Read - Day After Spelling Out 'Challenge' For Govt, Serum Institute CEO Applauds Modi For His Vision to Provide Vaccine to Global Community

He asserted that expert panels working under the ICMR are examining the issue of re-infection. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Tests COVID-19 Positive After Participating In Farmers' Protest in Punjab

India’s tally of coronavirus cases on Sunday inched towards 6 million after 88,600 cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The death toll has soared to 94,503 as 1,124 people succumbed to the infection in a day.

The 10 states and Union Territories from where 75 per cent of the new cases have been reported are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

The states that have reported cases of re-infection include Assam and Bengaluru.

Few days ago, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia contracted the virus for the second time. On September 25, he was administered plasma therapy at Delhi’s Max hospital, where he is currently admitted and undergoing treatment for Coronavirus and dengue.