"New Delhi: Even as farmers are protesting against the Centre's recently-passed farm laws, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that states should pay the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers if Centre should refuse to do so. Notably, he was sharing a stage with Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh when he made the aforementioned remark."

"If Himachal Pradesh can purchase apples, why can't we purchase crops… c give them Minimum Support Price? If the Punjab government can provide MSP to farmers, we will be self-reliant," NDTV quoted Sidhu as saying."

"Rahul Gandhi today began his three-day 'tractor rally' in Punjab and Haryana to join the wave of protests against the 'anti-farmer' farm laws as a part of the party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' and promised to revoke the contentious ordinances "the day Congress party comes into power.""

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that as long as the laws passed in the Parliament are not amended to make the MSP compulsory, “there is no use of their promises”.

Farmers have been protesting because they fear that the Minimum Support Price would be done away with by the new laws.

Protests have been the loudest in Punjab and Haryana, two states which are considered the grain bowl of India.

During the Parliament debate on the same issue, the BJP lost its oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as Harsimrat Kaur Badal exited the Union Cabinet as a mark of protest.