New Delhi: As the national capital continued to be gripped under cold wave conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a “red” alert, which denotes extreme weather conditions.

The warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday after temperatures in parts of Delhi on Saturday morning touched 1.9 degrees Celsius. In Safdargunj Enclave it was around 2.4 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Palam, at 3.1 degrees Celsius.

Due to dense fog, flight operations and train services were also affected during the day time in Delhi.

According to IMD, from December 31 onwards, rainfall is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.

Notably, this is expected to be one of the coldest winters recorded in the national capital since 1901. The record lowest minimum temperature stands at zero degrees Celsius, marked in the 1930s. However, the extreme chill and dense fog are expected to clear out by December 31 and rain is likely in Delhi’s national capital region.