New Delhi: As the coronavirus case are declining in the state, the Odisha government is planning to reopen religious places from New Year itself. As per updates, the state government is likely to keep these places of worship open from January 3 onwards. Also Read - Trump Says First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in US, ICU Nurse Gets Pfizer Shot in New York

The religious places in the state are being closed for about nine months due to COVID-19 outbreak. As there is decline in single-day COVID-19 positive cases, the authorities are now mulling reopening of religious places for devotees. Also Read - Sputnik V: Coronavirus Vaccine of Russia Shows 91.4% Efficacy in Clinical Trials, May Offer 2-year Protection

While the number of daily COVID-19 cases was 644 on November 14, it has almost halved to 322 on December 14. Also Read - West Bengal: Now Kolkata-Delhi Direct Flights to Resume Daily Operations | Detail Schedule Here

District collectors have been empowered to take a decision to open the religious places in their respective districts after discussing with stakeholders and putting standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy informed in a tweet.

The development comes as there was a state-wide demand to reopen temples, churches and mosques after the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) initiated measures to throw open the 12th century shrine in Puri for devotees from December 23.

While the local residents of Puri will get the first opportunity to enter the temple in the first five days of its reopening, the temple will remain closed on January 1 and 2 in view of the possibility of the rush of devotees to the pilgrim town on New Year’s Day.

From January 3 onwards, the temple is likely to be kept open for all. Bhubaneshwar, the ‘city of temples’, still preserves 700 temples, around which the religious life of the city revolves. The state capital is not only a major destination for tourists but also for pilgrims.

Shree Lingaraj Temple, Ananta Vasudeva Temple, Mukteshwar Temple, Brahmeshwar Temple, Rajarani Temple in the state capital are among the well known religious sites for Hindus.

There are above 8,000 temples which are more than 100 years old across Odisha, says Anil Dhir, a history researcher and project co-ordinator of INTACH.

The Christian community is also anxiously waiting for reopening of churches as Christmas is approaching.

The number of mosques in Odisha is estimated to be more than 2,000. Madrasa Masjid in Bhubaneswar, Kadam Rasul Masjid and Shahi Mosque in Cuttack are the prominent mosques in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)