New Delhi: Looking at the decreasing number of coronavirus cases, a number of states on Wednesday decided to relax night curfews in their respective areas ahead of New Year. While some states completed lifted night curfew, some other states relaxed in the timing of the night curfews. However, these states warned the people to follow coronavirus guidelines strictly to avoid getting infected with the virus. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Punjab Govt Announces Huge Package, Incentives; to Fill 50000 Vacancies by March 31 | Apply Today

Gujarat: The night curfew currently in force in four cities of Gujarat on account of coronavirus will start at 10 PM instead of 9 PM from January 1, the Gujarat government said on Wednesday. Issuing an order, the state government said the decision to curtail curfew hours in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat cities was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Also Read - As COVID Cases Decline, Punjab Withdraws Night Curfew From Jan 1, Allows More Relaxations

As Gujarat saw a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases after Diwali, night curfew between 9 PM and 6 AM was imposed in these four cities towards the end of November. From January 1 to January 14, the curfew will be in force between 10 PM and 6 AM. Also Read - OYO Says Travel Demand Has Improved Since Unlock, Delhi Gets Highest Bookings

Gujarat is now witnessing a drop in new cases of coronavirus. From over 1,500 cases emerging every day in the last week of November, the number now hovers between 800 and 900.

Punjab: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to lift the night curfew from January 1 and advised people to follow coronavirus guidelines. Issuing an order, the state government said the restrictions regarding the night curfew in all cities and towns will remain until December 31.

The night curfew was reimposed in Punjab from December 1. The government had also restricted the number of people at indoor and outdoor gatherings up to 100 and 250, respectively.

Now, it has been decided to further relax the restrictions to 200 and 500 people at all indoor and outdoor social gatherings, respectively.

However, the district authorities have been asked to ensure strict implementation of all directives of the Centre regarding coronavirus. Moreover, penalties will be imposed for the violation of the COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

The development comes at a time when the state has reported 1,66,239 coronavirus cases, including 5,331 deaths.