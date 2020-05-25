New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the lockdown in two districts of the state till June 30. Also Read - Finally! Stranded Since Janata Curfew, Locked Down 'Baraat' Returns to Himachal from West Bengal After 56 Days

Authorities in the state extended the lockdown till June 30 in Solan and Hamirpur districts as these two places are the new epicentres of coronavirus in the state. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh's Tribal Farmers Begin Cultivating Dhingri or Oyster Mushrooms to Make Pickles And Medicines

However, state’s 10 other districts will remain under lockdown till May 31 as per the national schedule. The district magistrates in both districts decided to extend the curfew in their respective areas. Also Read - Massive Fire Devours 10 Houses, Kills Woman in Himachal’s Dugyani Village

As in the rest of the state, these two districts allow several hours of relaxation in the curfew and the lockdown every day. Essential services will remain open during the curfew hours as well.

The development comes after Hamirpur reported the 63 virus cases, the highest in the state. In Solan district, 21 people have tested positive for the infection so far. In total, the state so far has reported 214 cases, including five deaths.

As per updates from officials, Hamirpur saw a spurt in COVID -19 cases as people in large numbers started returning to the state from other parts of the country. The district now has 57 of 142 active cases in the state.

On the other hand, over 10,000 people have returned to Hamirpur from various red zones in the country in the past 30 days.