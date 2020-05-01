New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has taken stricter measures to combat the spread of the disease. From now on, all people in the containment zones will be screened thrice in 14 days, NDTV reported. Also Read - Six More CRPF Personnel From Delhi-based Battalion Test Positive For COVID-19, Total Tally at 52

The government is also planning to break up the containment zones into smaller units for better control of the areas to check the spread, the report added.

Notably, the state government has so far declared 100 containment zones across the national capital.

Further, in a stern warning, the Delhi government also ordered private hospitals in the city to not deny treatment to non COVID-19 patients, saying flouting of the directives will invite punitive measures, including cancellation of license.

The order came amid reports of some private hospitals denying critical services like dialysis, blood transfusion and chemotherapy on account of contracting COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi increased to 3,515 on Thursday, with three fresh deaths being reported, according to data shared by Delhi government. Till Wednesday, the national capital recorded 3,439 cases and 56 fatalities. On Thursday, 76 fresh cases were reported while three people succumbed to the virus.