New Delhi: With the number of coronavirus cases in the country crossing the one lakh mark, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a mega meeting of the opposition parties at 3 PM on Friday.

Invitation was sent to 18 parties to attend the said meeting. The parties that are expected to attend the meeting are the NCP, TMC, DMK, SP, CPIM, CPI, RJD, IUML, National Conference, AIUDF, LJD and RSP.

The meeting, which will take place via video conferencing, will discuss the current situation in the country, including the Narendra Modi government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also expected to be discussed are the ongoing migrant crisis due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package, suspension of labour laws by the BJP-ruled states etc.

Notably, with a massive 24-hour spike each day in the last few weeks, India’s COVID-19 count has suddenly breached the one lakh mark, taking it past China, and putting it on the list of top ten nations with highest number of coronavirus cases.

Besides this, the visuals of helpless migrants, struggling to reach home, with many of them losing their lives in accidents while on their way back, has put the government under pressure. The much-touted economic package, too, has failed to inspire cheeres.

On May 18, the country entered the fourth phase of the lockdown. The lockdown came in effect on March 25, after being announced the previous night. Initially, it was scheduled to end on April 14, but was, on the day, extended till May 3, then to May 17 and finally to May 31.