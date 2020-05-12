New Delhi: With novel coronavirus showing no signs of abating, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar participated, through video conferencing, in a meeting with his counterparts from the United States, Australia, Israel, Brazil, Japan and South Korea to discuss the pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus: Mike Pompeo Discusses Availability of Medicines with S Jaishankar

“A broad-based virtual meeting on responding to the coronavirus challenge. Had a productive discussion,” the EAM tweeted, tagging Twitter handles of the respective foreign ministers of the participating nations. Also Read - ‘Working on Bilateral Efforts With China to Fight COVID-19 Together,’ Says Jaishankar

Separately, speaking to news agency ANI, Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson for the US State Department, said, “Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (South Korea) on May 11 via video conference.”

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, Japan, and the Republic of Korea on May 11 via videoconference: Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson for US State Department

“Secretary Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes,” she added.

The spokesperson further said that all the foreign ministers ‘also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises, reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order.’

Notably, the United States is is the hardest hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 1.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, including over 80,000 deaths.

India, on the other hand, has 70,756 positive cases, including a death toll of 2,293.