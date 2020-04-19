New Delhi: In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, Kerala government will start odd and even formula from April 20. Another objective of the formula is to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Also Read - Two States, Two Stories: Yes, We Have Flattened The Curve, Says Kerala; Maharashtra Fights Worst Battle

The move to implement the scheme comes after two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number to 401. Also Read - Kerala to Reopen in Staggered Manner From Monday, Implement Odd-Even Scheme in Non-Hotspot Areas

“Odd and even scheme will be implemented in the state from 20 April. By implementing the scheme, we can reduce the number of vehicles on the road by 40 per cent. 3 persons can travel in a car, including the driver. Relaxation will be given to women-driven vehicles and govt vehicles,” Kerala Police Chief had said on Saturday. Also Read - 'Death of Patient, Who Died After Testing Negative For COVID-19, Not Due to Virus,' Confirms Kerala Government

The police further added that self-declaration is a must for people who travel from one state to another. “Self-declaration is a must for interstate travel. People who are going to the office can show their identity cards. Inter district movement is not permitted for general reasons. It will be allowed for medical purposes and for distributing food,” he added.

Addressing a press conference, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said 270 people have been cured of the deadly virus in the state.

“One infected person is from Kannur and another from Kasaragod. They came from Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. As of now 129 peopleare under treatment in the state,” Shailaja said.

At least 55,590 people are under observation in the state while 416 are in isolation wards at various hospitals.