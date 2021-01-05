New Delhi: With the coronavirus cases going down steadily in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to withdraw the night curfew that was imposed in four districts of the state. The four districts where the night curfew will not be extended now include Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts. “There will be no night curfew in districts of Mandi, Shimla, Kullu and Kangra,” the government of Himachal Pradesh said in its order. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: UK Returnees To Undergo Compulsory Test on Arrival, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the state government had decided to impose night curfew in the four districts from November 23 to December 15 which was later extended till January 5. The HP dispensation has decided to restore the usual six-day week schedule in government offices in the state.

Part of the unlocking process, the state has decided to allow coaching classes in Himachal Pradesh with 50 per cent capacity and the state education department would issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

On the request of the State Election Commission, the cabinet has relaxed the condition of allowing not more than 50 people in an indoor meeting, so that the commission can undertake its election-related training programme effectively.

In wake of the COVID-19 scenario in the state, the cabinet decided that makeshift hospitals at IGMC Shimla, CHC Nalagarh and Dr Rajindra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda would be made functional by outsourcing ward sisters, staff nurses, DEOs and Class-IV for the time being, whereas medical officers would be recruited through walk-in-interviews.

It also gave approval to start Single Window Empanelment for registration of private hospitals for effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Him Care Yojana and Government Medical Reimbursement Scheme in the state.