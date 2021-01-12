New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases in the state are going down, the Odisha government on Tuesday lifted restrictions on marriage procession and allowed 200 people to attend wedding function. However, the state government said the COVID safety protocol including mandatory provision of wearing of masks, maintaining social distracting and provision of thermal scanning and hand wash will be followed. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Signs Agreement With Brazil’s Precisa Medicamentos for Supply of Covaxin Vaccine

Issuing a notification, the state government said that it has allowed the marriage processions with a ceiling of 200 people including the bride, bridegroom, priest, friends, relatives, members of band party. Also Read - Ram Charan Finally Tests Negative For COVID-19 And Is 'Back in Action' | See IG Post

In the order, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had banned the marriage processions. Also Read - US Capitol Riot: 2 Lawmakers Test COVID Positive, Accuse Republicans of Flouting Guidelines

However, according to new guidelines, in closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity has been allowed. And in open spaces, the number of people will be according to the size of the area.

The letter of order from the state was marked to all district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs), municipal commissioners and the Twin City Commissionerate Police.

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally on Tuesday mounted to 3,32,331 as 225 more people tested positive for the disease, while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,894.

Of the new cases, 131 were reported from various quarantine centres and 94 detected during contact tracing. Sundargarh district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 38, followed by Bargarh and Bolangir at 16 each. Five districts – Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur – did not report any new case since Monday.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, accounted for 330 fatalities, followed by Ganjam (248), Sundargarh (169), Cuttack (140) and Puri (117). Odisha now has 2,113 active cases, while 3,28,271 patients have so far recovered from the disease.