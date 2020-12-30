New Delhi: Looking at the declining cases of coronavirus, the Punjab government on Wednesday decided to withdraw night curfew in the state from January 1. The night curfew was imposed from 10 PM to 5 Am daily. Apart from this, the state government also relaxed curbs on the timings of hotels, restaurants, marriage halls from January 1. However, the state government advised the public to follow Covid-19 protocols strictly. Also Read - OYO Says Travel Demand Has Improved Since Unlock, Delhi Gets Highest Bookings

The government said that restrictions regarding night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM in all cities and towns and closing down of hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces by 9.30 PM in the state would remain effective till December 31. Also Read - Coronavirus: Jammu and Kashmir Government Extends Lockdown Restrictions Till January 31

Ceiling of 100 people and 250 people in all indoor and outdoor social gatherings in Punjab applicable upto De 31 also stands further relaxed to 200 people and 500 people in all indoor and outdoor gatherings respectively from January 1: State Govt https://t.co/3IdDoTjcmd Also Read - Man Nearly Dies After Drinking 5 Litres of Water Everyday Believing it Would 'Cure' His Covid Symptoms — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

In the order, the state government said that the ceiling of 100 and 250 persons in the indoor and outdoor social gatherings would be relaxed to 200 and 500 persons respectively from January 1.

In the order, the state government has also said that penalties would be imposed for violation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing of face masks and spitting in public places, etc.

In this regard, the Union Home Secretary has impressed upon the States to meticulously follow the guidelines of MHA for surveillance, containment and caution.