New Delhi: As Delhi-NCR witnessed a spike in the cases of COVID-19 in the past few days, health experts have suggested that consistent and appropriate use of masks, sanitisation, hand washing and social distancing to the possible extent are the way to prevent the COVID infection.

On the other hand, doctors have said that "the sudden rise in COVID cases is not a situation to panic".

"We have not seen any children admitted with COVID symptoms in the hospital yet. But, as the cases are again rising in the city, we need to be more alert and follow the proper COVID appropriate behaviour," said Mamta Jajoo, Medical Superintendent Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya while talking to IANS.

“Wearing the mask must be continued in the crowded place to prevent the spread of infection,” she said.

COVID appropriate behaviour like hand hygiene, sanitisation and the wearing of masks must be in place for both children and adults, she added.

“When people talk, aerosols spread in the air around us. This is almost like cigarette smoke spreading, but invisible. This aerosol might contain the virus. When breathed in by others, it leads to infection spread. So children should use masks while inside classrooms”, said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman National IMA COVID task force.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan said that if anyone is having fever or runny nose, they should stay home. Even if it is not COVID, the advice is “do not risk giving it to others”, he told IANS.

As per the Delhi Health department’s bulletin on Friday evening, Delhi had 51 COVID patients in hospitals. Reportedly, out of a total of 51 Covid patients in the hospital, 14 are children.

