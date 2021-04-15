New Delhi: As the country witnesses sharpest rise in daily covid-19 cases as compared to that of last year, the government at the Centre on Thursday said that hundreds of hospitals will get their own oxygen plants with funds from the PM-CARES fund. Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Empowered Group-2 (EG2) on COVID-19 was held to review the availability of essential medical equipment and oxygen, and certain key decisions were taken, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW). EG2 is monitoring the situation of demand and supply of medical oxygen continuously to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to support its uninterrupted supply, it added. Also Read - After Many Sadhus Show COVID Symptoms, Niranjani Akhada Announces End of Kumbh Mela

Among the key decisions, the first was on mapping of medical oxygen sources for 12 high burden states– Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. To give clarity and assurance to the states on oxygen to be supplied over the next few weeks, a mapping exercise was undertaken jointly by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the health ministry, the Ministry of Steel, various critically affected states and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), a statement issued by the health ministry said. Also Read - Delhi Records 16,699 New COVID-19 Cases, 112 Deaths in 24 Hours

Besides them, key stakeholders, including representatives of oxygen manufacturers and the All India Industrial Gas Manufacturers Association (AIIGMA), were also part of the exercise done as per the directions of Empowered Group -2, it said. “Sources of medical oxygen and their production capacity was mapped to match the requirement of states and an indicative framework has been developed to guide the states on the sources of medical oxygen, the statement said. Also Read - Despite Strict Restrictions, Maharashtra Registers 61,695 Fresh COVID Cases In Last 24 Hours

The statement further noted, “Accordingly, 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT have been indicated to these 12 states for meeting their projected demand as on 20th April, 25th April and 30th April, respectively. MoHFW (health ministry) is issuing orders in this regard and the same would be notified by MHA.”

The Empowered Group-2 (EG2) also discussed on Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants and had directed the health ministry to identify another 100 hospitals in far-flung locations for consideration of sanction for installation of PSA plants. PSA plants manufacture oxygen and help hospitals become self-sufficient in their requirement for medical oxygen while also reducing the burden on the national grid for its supply. Also, 162 PSA plants sanctioned under PM-CARES are being closely reviewed for early completion to enhance self-generation of oxygen in hospitals especially in remote areas, the statement said.

“In view of increasing demand for medical oxygen, EG2 decided to float a tender for import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen. MOHFW has been directed to finalise the tender for the same and also explore possible sources for import identified by the missions of MEA,” the statement said.

A tender will also be floated to import 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen, while its sources and production capacity has been mapped to match the requirement of 12-high burden states, the Centre said. The Union Health Ministry has been directed to finalise the tender for the same and also explore possible sources for import identified by the missions of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked states to make rational use of medical oxygen and ensure there is no wastage while stressing that there is sufficient stock of oxygen in the country. Along with the ramped up production of the oxygen manufacturing units and the surplus stocks available, the present availability of oxygen is sufficient, the health ministry said. Besides, states have been asked to set up control rooms to ensure smooth supply of oxygen to the districts according to need and review requirement of cylinders, tankers etc. it said.

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 2 lakh infections being reported in a day, while the active cases surpassed the 14- lakh mark, according to health ministry data. With the new cases, the total tally of cases in the country rose to 1,40,74,564.

