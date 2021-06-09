Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a constant dip in the covid cases which led authorities to ease some of the curbs in the state. However, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on said although cases of coronavirus had come down, any laxity could again lead to a surge. Also Read - What Is Monoclonal Antibody Therapy? Check How Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Uses This To Treat COVID Patients

“Masks, sanitisation and social distancing should be part of daily routine and the people should not move out of home unnecessarily,” CM Yogi Adityanath said urging people to act more responsibly. Also Read - Gujarat Unlock Begins: State Allows Hotels, Gyms, Religious Places To Reopen With Restrictions From June 11 | Check Full List of Fresh Guidelines

He asked the police to remain active and ensure that there are no gatherings. Yogi gave these directives while reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a meeting with Team-9. Also Read - UP Now Prepares For Third Covid Wave, Readies Special Medicine Kits for Kids: Report

The chief minister further added that the covid situation in all district is under control. The positivity rate has come down to 0.3% while the recovery rate is 98% in the state. As many as 12,959 corona patients were undergoing treatment while 709 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state in past 24 hours, he said.

Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 caseload surged to 16,99,787 on Tuesday with 797 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 21,425 as 94 more people succumbed to the disease.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 50, followed by 33 from Pilibhit, 31 from Gorakhpur, 29 from Varanasi, 27 from Kanpur Nagar, 25 from Meerut, 24 from Siddharthnagar, 23 from Kushinagar, 22 from Allahabad, 21 from Ghaziabad and 20 each from Muzaffarnagar and Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the latest deaths, 15 were reported from Kanpur Nagar; nine from Gorakhpur; seven from Bareilly; five each from Agra, Mathura and Unnao; four each from Jhansi, Hardoi and Amroha; and three each from Lucknow, Meerut, Allahabad and Shahjahanpur.

Varanasi, Kushinagar, Bulandshahr, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Hapur and Auraiya reported two deaths each; and Gautam Buddh Nagar, Rae Bareli, Ghazipur, Barabanki, Maharajganj, Moradabad, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Fatehpur and Kanpur Dehat one each.

There are 14,067 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. The state has a recovery rate of 97.9 per cent, the bulletin stated.

As many as 2,224 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in a day and were discharged. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 16,64,295, it said.

So far, 5.19 crore tests have been conducted in the state, with 2.84 lakh done on the previous day, the bulletin said.