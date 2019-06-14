New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said that a decision to call back all the senior ministers and officials sent to areas likely to be affected by cyclone Vayu has been taken.

Cyclone Vayu on Thursday began moving away from the Gujarat coast towards Oman, even as the danger of heavy winds and rain in coastal areas continued, stated officials. Since the cyclone spared Gujarat, Rupani said, “It has become clear that Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat, the state is safe now. Government has decided to call back all senior ministers and officials that were sent to tackle the situation in 10 areas that were expected to be affected.”

Though the “eye of the storm” is away from land, the cyclone’s outer periphery would leave its impact on the coast, officials said.

Notably, the state authorities have already evacuated three lakh people from low-lying areas near the coast to safer places.

Rupani, who reviewed the situation late Thursday evening, said the cyclone “no longer poses any danger” but the administration in the coastal region will remain on alert.

“Though Vayu started skirting from the mainland, the danger is still there in the form of heavy rains or blowing of strong winds. We are not declaring as of now that there is no danger. All our measures will remain in place till tomorrow morning. We are not taking any chances,” said Gujarat Chief Secretary, J N Singh.

A dozen talukas in the coastal belt received more than one inch of rain since Thursday morning due to the cyclone, an official release by the Gujarat government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Rupani and took stock of the situation in his home state, after reaching Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan for the SCO Summit, the release said.

With the help of the armed forces and the Coast Guard, the state government had deployed 33 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) (each having 90 to 100 personnel) and nine teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in 10 coastal districts of the state, he said.

In addition, 11 columns of the army (each having nearly 70 personnel), two companies of the Border Security Force, 14 companies of the State Reserve Police and 300 commandos are deployed at different locations in the Kutch and Saurashtra areas.

(With agency inputs)