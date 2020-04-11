New Delhi: On Friday night, the Delhi government sealed Street No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and the nearby Abu Bakar Masjid after declaring them as ‘containment zones’ and listed the remaining areas under Zakir Nagar as ‘buffer zone’. Also Read - Lockdown Set to be Extended Till April 30; PM Modi May Address Nation Today to Announce The Decision

Now, what are containment zones and buffer zones? Also Read - After 166 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally in Delhi Rises to 1,069, Death Toll at 19

According to the health ministry’s plan for large outbreaks, geographic quarantine shall be applicable to such areas reporting large outbreak and/or multiple clusters of COVID-19 spread over multiple blocks of one or more districts that are contiguous. This calls for near-absolute interruption of the movement of people to and from a relatively large defined geographic area where there is a single large outbreak or multiple foci of local transmission of COVID-19. In simple terms, it is a barrier erected around the focus of infection. Also Read - Six States Announce Extension of Lockdown Till April 30; Here's The Complete List

The adjoining blocks of the affected district or rural districts of the affected city is considered as the buffer zones. The boundary for these zones is defined based on (i) geospatial distribution of each cluster contained within, (ii) largest administrative unit containing all clusters occurring within a state (with a minimum of 1 district), (iii) feasibility to implement strict interruption of movement of people, (iv) joint assessment by States and Centre.

The next step is to define the geographic perimeters with clear entry and exit points. The perimeter control will ensure that there is no unchecked outward movement of population from the containment zone except for maintaining essential services (including medical emergencies) and government business continuity. Thermal screening shall be carried out at all entry and exit points.

All vehicular movement, movement of public transport and personnel movement will be stopped. All roads including rural roads connecting the containment zone will be guarded by police. For personnel and vehicles requiring regular movement, a pass/ID card may be issued with details recorded and communicated. The District administration will post signs and create awareness informing the public about the perimeter control. Health workers posted at the exit point will perform screening (e.g. interview travellers, measure temperature, record the place and duration of the intended visit and keep a complete record of the intended place of stay).

Details of all persons moving out of perimeter zone for essential/ emergency services will be recorded and they will be followed up through IDSP. Those entering such geographically quarantined areas shall be given a chemo-prophylactic dose of hydroxy-chloroquine. All vehicles moving out of the perimeter control will be decontaminated with sodium hypochlorite (1%) solution.