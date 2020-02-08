New Delhi: After casting his vote in civil lines area here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked voters especially women to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise in the Delhi Assembly election 2020.

“I appeal to all, specially to the women, to cast their votes today. I am hopeful that people of Delhi will vote on the basis of the work done”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener told reporters.

Earlier in the day as well, Kejriwal had urged women to vote in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday, saying like their home, the nation is also their responsibility. In a tweet in Hindi, he said they should also take along the men in their houses for voting.

Following the protests at Shaheen Bagh, where scores of women along with their children are agitating against the amended citizenship law since Dec 15, females turnout could be the ‘make-or-break’ factor in deciding the fate of Delhi.

“You must go to vote. Special appeal to all women – Just like you bear the responsibility of home, the responsibility of the country and Delhi is also on you. All of you ladies must go to vote and also take the men of your house. Make sure to discuss with men about who are the right ones to vote for,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the AAP leader also hoped to return to power on February 11 when the results of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha chunav (polls) will be declared. “I am hopeful that Aam Aadmi Party will come back to power for the third time”, ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.