New Delhi: Soon after Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis tendered their resignations from their respective posts in Maharashtra, sources on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to be sworn-in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Sources also said that Jayant Patil and Balasaheb Thorat are likely to become the deputy chief ministers of the state.

Reiterating its previous demand, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that the Shiv Sena chief and the leader of the alliance trio should be invited to take oath as the chief minister of the state as soon as possible.

“We demand that Uddhav Thackeray be invited to form the government in Maharashtra immediately,” Prithviraj Chavan told PTI.