New Delhi: The Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to shift its salary accounts from Axis bank to a nationalised bank following a war of words in Twitter between Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Amruta is a banker and holds a senior position in Axis Bank. The bank may also lose the accounts of Maharashtra police department as the government is mulling over it as well.

Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis have been sparring with each other for quite some time, the recent one being over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘I am not Savarkar’ comment.

Surname Fight

Following Rahul Gandhi’s comment, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that not only Savarkar, one can’t become Gandhi by just keeping the surname. Retweeting it, Amruta wrote that likewise, one can’t become a Thackeray just by the virtue of the surname. Priyanka Chaturvedi gave a sharp reply that CM Uddhav (Thackeray) is living up to his surname.

Very true @Dev_Fadnavis ji ! One cannot be a ‘Thackeray’ also by just putting ‘Thackrey’ surname after his name ! One needs to be true, principled & should think for betterment of people & party members above his own family & power dynamics ! @ShivSena @OfficeofUT https://t.co/3W0AsvcTeG — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 22, 2019

Yes he is living up to his surname, but you as usual missed the news-promises fulfilled,principled commitment&working for welfare of his people-farmer loan waiver,₹10 meal,CM office in every div.All this in a month of forming govt

PS:Thankfully not into ‘singing’ his own praises https://t.co/V7LZZzC2zB — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 23, 2019

Aarey Fight

‘Hypocrisy is a disease ! Get well soon @ShivSena ‘ ! Tree cutting – at ur convenience or allowing tree cutting only when you earn commission – unpardonable sins !! pic.twitter.com/7f68PWPIbA — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 8, 2019

Ma’am, sorry to disappoint you but the truth is that not a single tree will be cut for the memorial, mayor has confirmed it too.

Also, just to be clear, compulsive lying is a bigger disease, get well soon

PS: Commission to cut trees is a new policy measure promoted by @bjpmaha ? https://t.co/yfoubeVRzL — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 8, 2019

Another bout of a fight took place between the duo over Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s decision to chop 1,000 trees in Aurangabad for a Bal Thackeray memorial at Priyadarshini Park. Amruta took to Twitter to slam the decision as Sena earned a good name as tree saviour for stopping Aarey tree chopping. “Hypocrisy is a disease,” she wrote. Priyanka replied that “compulsive lying” is a bigger disease and no a single tree will be cut for the memorial.

It was alleged several times in the past that Devendra Fadnavis favoured opening accounts with Axis Bank. However, the police salary accounts reportedly were with Axis Bank since 2005.