New Delhi: As more states/UTs announced Unlock 2.0 on Saturday, the Centre asked them to step up vaccination and open up activities in a "carefully calibrated" manner, while expressing concern about crowding in markets and other places following the easing of curbs. An expert also warned that the third wave can hit India in six to eight weeks if COVID-appropriate behaviour is not followed. States and UTs have also been urged to ensure the "extremely important" five-fold strategy of COVID-appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination is followed to prevent a relapse.

"With a decline in the number of active cases, many states and UTs have started relaxing restrictions However, easing of restrictions in some states, has led to resumption of crowding of people in markets etc., without adherence to the norms of COVID-appropriate behaviour," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in a communication to all states and Union Territories (UTs). Bhalla said while the opening up of activities after decline in cases is essential, states and UTs must ensure that the whole process is "carefully calibrated". It is, therefore essential to ensure that complacency does not set in, and there is no let-up in adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour, while opening up activities, the home secretary said.

"If COVID-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria told PTI. Earlier, India's epidemiologists had indicated that a third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable and is likely to start from September-October. Until a sizeable number of the population are vaccinated, COVID-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively, Guleria said and stressed on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge.

Here are the top points from the Centre’s communication to all states and Union Territories regarding Unlock 2.0:

Vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario, is critical to breaking the chain of transmission. Therefore, all state and UT governments should step up the pace of vaccination, to cover maximum number of people in an expeditious manner. While opening up, it would be extremely important to follow the five-fold strategy of COVID appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination. The home secretary said regular monitoring of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is required to prevent relapse. To reiterate, COVID-appropriate behaviour includes mandatory use of masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and also proper ventilation of closed spaces, he said. Bhalla said to contain the spread of the infection on a sustainable basis, it is necessary to continue the strategy of test-track-treat. It may especially be ensured that the testing rate does not come down, he said. As the situation is dynamic, a close watch needs to be kept on early signs of a surge in active cases or high positivity rates, he said. A system should be in place at the micro-level to ensure that whenever cases rise in a smaller place, it gets checked there itself, through local containment measures as per the existing guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 60,753 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India’s total tally rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stand at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll climbed to 3,85,137 with 1,647 fresh fatalities and active cases comprise 2.55 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 percent, the data updated at 8 AM showed.