New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown will continue till May 3 in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured state governments that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and no one should worry for the extended period of restrictions.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Shah requested affluent people to help the needy and the poor families living nearby.

"As the home minister of the country, I assure the public again that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other commodities in the country. No one should worry about that. I also request the affluent people to come forward and help the poor living nearby," he tweeted.

Furthermore, he lauded the state governments, saying that the way they are cooperating with the Centre is truly praiseworthy. “Now, we have to intensify this coordination so that all citizens follow the lockdown properly and no citizen should have the problem of the things they need,” Shah added.

Talking about the corona warriors, the Home Minister said that contribution of the doctors, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, police and all the security personnel is an inspiration and everyone should cooperate with them.