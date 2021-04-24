New Delhi: As various coronavirus-hit states continue to reel under acute shortage of medical oxygen due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Defence Ministry has decided to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generating plants from Germany. “Each plant will have a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres every hour. They will be deployed in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) hospitals catering to the COVID patients”, Principal Spokesperson in the Defence Ministry A Bharat Bhushan Babu said. Also Read - Open Air ICU? Many Critical COVID Patients Wait on Stretchers Outside Delhi's GTB Hospital, Seek Help

Furthermore, he asserted that the oxygen generating plants are expected to be airlifted within a week. Speaking to reporters, another official said that the Indian Air Force has been told to keep its transport aircraft ready to bring the plants from Germany once required paper works are completed. He said more oxygen generation plants may be procured from abroad.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Air Force airlifted empty oxygen containers to various filling stations across the country, which recorded over 3 lakh new coronavirus cases. In a statement, the IAF said, "As part of the operation, C-17 and IL-76 aircraft of IAF airlifted two empty cryogenic oxygen containers and one IL-76 aircraft airlifted one empty container to Panagarh yesterday."

Chinook And Mi-17 Helicopters on Standby

Apart from transporting oxygen tankers, containers and essential medicines, the IAF also airlifted doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru for the establishment of a Defence Development Research Organisation (DRDO) Covid-19 makeshift hospital in Delhi.

IAF has deployed its transport aircraft C-17, C-130J, IL-76, An-32 and Avro while keeping its Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters on standby.

Telangana Ropes in IAF Freighters to Ferry Oxygen

In view of the pressing Requirement of medical oxygen, Telangana government has hired two cargo aircraft of the Indian Air Force to ferry eight empty tankers to Odisha to bring liquid oxygen, state Health Minister Etela Rajender said yesterday. The oxygen are to be brought from the steel plants in Rourkela and Angul, Odisha.

The two C-17 aircraft had left for Odisha from Begumpet Airport and the empty tankers would be filled with liquid oxygen and return by road thus saving three days of journey time, he said.