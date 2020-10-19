New Delhi: Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) held a meeting with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) leader Syed Salahuddin to push militants into Kashmir to carry out unrest in the valley, a top government source said. This comes amid the Indian government enhancing its infiltration grid at the Line of Control (LoC). Also Read - Pakistan Fails to Fulfil Six Key Mandates of FATF, Likely to Remain in Grey List Next Week

Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin are Specially Designated ‘Global Terrorists’ by the US Department of State. Also Read - Pakistan Restores Bank Accounts of Hafiz Saeed, His Four Top Aides: Report

ISI, the premier intelligence agency of Pakistan, held a high-level meeting with heads of terror organisations at Kotli on October 4, 2020 and at Nikial on October 7, 2020, the source said. The meeting was attended by Syed Salahuddin and Hafiz Saeed, all launch pad commanders and guides of various tanzeems. Also Read - Hold Hafiz Saeed Accountable For Terror Attacks, Including 26/11, US Urges Pakistan

The source said that each tanzeem has been allotted Rs 20 lakh and an additional Rs 30 lakh have been promised, if successful operations are conducted by them.

Around 270 to 300 terrorists are camping in various launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Sources further pointed out that they are making infiltration attempts before winter sets in the valley.

It was also found that infiltration along the LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir has stopped substantially. The Line of Control is a de facto border between India and Pakistan in the region of Kashmir. Last year, there were 130 infiltrations that took place and this year 27 have been reported so far.

It was also found that Border Action Team (BAT) actions have been activated at some launch pads near the LoC.

“A group of 80 terrorists have been seen at launch pads of Athmuqam, Dudhnial and Thandapani areas opposite Keren Sector. Presence of Pakistan Army Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) has been indicated for carrying out BAT action,” source said.

A group of 10 terrorists opposite Tangdhar sector near Neelam Valley with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists is planning for infiltration and they have also planned BAT action. Further, a group of 40 terrorists were found opposite Poonch area camping at Pakistan villages in Sujian area having groups of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al Badar.

Sources also stated that a group of 20 terrorists were spotted opposite Krishna Ghati camping at Madarpur and Nattar areas.

Another group of 35 terrorists was spotted opposite Bhimber Gali camping at the general area of Lanjot planning for infiltration. Presence of SSG personnel indicated the intention of BAT actions and also standoff fire at some locations.

(With inputs from IANS)