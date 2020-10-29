New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Thursday suggested that the capital might be going through the third-phase of Coronavirus infection. He, however, maintained that the authorities will wait another week to give a confirmation on the same. Also Read - Divya Agarwal's Father Dies of COVID-19; Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor Offer Condolences

"It is too early to say that Delhi is experiencing the 3rd wave of COVID-19 cases. We must wait for another week in order to definitively say that, but it possible that we're already in that phase," Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI.

Notably, Delhi has been witnessing exponential rise in Coronavirus cases since the past few days. Yesterday, the city recorded 5,673 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the infection tally in the city climbed to over 3.7 lakh.

This is the first time when over 5,000 cases have been reported in a day in the city. The previous highest single-day spike of 4,853 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

Satyender Jain had on Sunday warned that Delhi could see a spike of around 12,000 to 14,000 Covid-19 cases daily during festivals and the winter season. “Dr Paul expert committee had said that due to winter and festive season cases (of Covid-19 per day) can spike up to 12,000-14,000 but right now it is around 4,000 so the situation is contained,” the Delhi minister said.

He was referring to a report of the high-level expert committee led by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul. The report had said that hospitals in Delhi should prepare for 15,000 Covid-19 cases being reported in a single day due to spike in respiratory illnesses and with the winter season which is almost here.