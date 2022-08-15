Independence Day 2022: India was changed forever on the midnight of August 15, 1947, when the British partitioned the subcontinent after centuries of imperial rule, into India and Pakistan. As India celebrated the 75th anniversary of it’s freedom from British rule on Monday, country’s grand old party, Congress, remembered the iconic ‘tryst with destiny’ speech by country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru delivered at the ‘stroke of the midnight hour’, when the country attained it’s freedom.Also Read - As Giant Indian-US Flag Flies High, Boston Marks First-Ever India Day Parade to Celebrate 75th Independence Day | Watch

Sharing the video of the historic moment of Twitter, Congress wrote: "75 years ago, this day, at the stroke of midnight, India made a tryst with destiny. A pact where all forces kneeled down before the valour of our forefathers, and gave us the freedom we enjoy today."