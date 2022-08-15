Independence Day 2022: India was changed forever on the midnight of August 15, 1947, when the British partitioned the subcontinent after centuries of imperial rule, into India and Pakistan. As India celebrated the 75th anniversary of it’s freedom from British rule on Monday, country’s grand old party, Congress, remembered the iconic ‘tryst with destiny’ speech by country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru delivered at the ‘stroke of the midnight hour’, when the country attained it’s freedom.Also Read - As Giant Indian-US Flag Flies High, Boston Marks First-Ever India Day Parade to Celebrate 75th Independence Day | Watch

Sharing the video of the historic moment of Twitter, Congress wrote: "75 years ago, this day, at the stroke of midnight, India made a tryst with destiny. A pact where all forces kneeled down before the valour of our forefathers, and gave us the freedom we enjoy today."

Watch Video HERE: 

Waiting For 5G Mobile Telephony Rollout? Check What PM Modi Said About Its Launch During His I-Day Speech

Earlier today, while addressing the nation during his Independence day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former Prime Minister Nehru for his contributions to the independence movement and nation-building. PM Modi also mentioned, during his speech, Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Vinayak Savarkar among others.

Apart from this, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also shared a draft of Pandit Nehru’s iconic first Independence Day speech in which he said talked about how freedom and power bring responsibilities.

Sharing the draft on Twitter, Ramesh wrote : “Sharing Jawaharlal Nehru’s message to the nation on Independence Day printed in newspapers and his broadcast to the nation on All India Radio, both on August 15th, 1947.”

Read Full Speech Here:

Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance. It is fitting that at this solemn moment we take the pledge of dedication to the service of India and her people and to the still larger cause of humanity.
At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength. We end today a period of ill fortune and India discovers herself again. The achievement we celebrate today is but a step, an opening of opportunity, to the greater triumphs and achievements that await us. Are we brave enough and wise enough to grasp this opportunity and accept the challenge of the future?
Freedom and power bring responsibility. The responsibility rests upon this Assembly, a sovereign body representing the sovereign people of India. Before the birth of freedom we have endured all the pains of labour and our hearts are heavy with the memory of this sorrow. Some of those pains continue even now. Nevertheless, the past is over and it is the future that beckons to us now.
That future is not one of ease or resting but of incessant striving so that we may fulfil the pledges we have so often taken and the one we shall take today. The service of India means the service of the millions who suffer. It means the ending of poverty and ignorance and disease and inequality of opportunity. The ambition of the greatest man of our generation has been to wipe every tear from every eye. That may be beyond us, but as long as there are tears and suffering, so long our work will not be over.
And so we have to labour and to work, and work hard, to give reality to our dreams. Those dreams are for India, but they are also for the world, for all the nations and peoples are too closely knit together today for any one of them to imagine that it can live apart Peace has been said to be indivisible; so is freedom, so is prosperity now, and so also is disaster in this One World that can no longer be split into isolated fragments.
To the people of India, whose representatives we are, we make an appeal to join us with faith and confidence in this great adventure. This is no time for petty and destructive criticism, no time for ill-will or blaming others. We have to build the noble mansion of free India where all her children may dwell.