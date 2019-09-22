New Delhi: At a time when the power-packed NRG Stadium in Houston is cheering Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his arrival at the venue for the mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, some prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party back in their home country are celebrating their leader’s visit to the US by changing the profile picture of their Twitter handle to ‘Howdy, Modi’ event picture.

Some of the prominent Union Ministers who changed their profile pictures include Jitendra Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Smriti Irani. Former Minister Suresh Prabhu too changed his profile picture.

While changing the profile picture, Union Minister Smriti Irani urged everyone to tune into the mega event which is being addressed by PM Modi.

“Stage is set for #HowdyModi. Do not miss PM @narendramodi Ji’s address at the historic Community Summit in Houston, Texas, USA tonight 8:30 PM (IST) onwards!,” she tweeted.

After changing his Twitter profile picture, Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to the social media site to say, “PM @narendramodi ‘s Address at the #HowdyModi .”

Amid electric atmosphere, the enthusiastic crowd of over 50,000 Indian-Americans greeted with a special gesture when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the NRG Stadium.

Various traditional dance forms were performed to inaugurate the mega event. The 3-hour long mega event with music, dance and multimedia show features the hard work of 400 artistes and community representatives at the NRG Stadium.