New Delhi: As intense heatwave continues to sizzle parts of the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday issued an advisory to the chief secretary of states. Bhushan further informed that the daily heat alerts which are being shared by India Meteorological Department (IMD) as well as National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with States indicate a forecast of a heatwave for the next 3-4 days and the alerts may be disseminated promptly at the district/health facility level.Also Read - IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Isolated Places Over Andaman and Nicobar, Cyclone Likely

Bhushan has asked states to disseminate guidelines on the “National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses” at the district level. “States should sensitise all health staff on early recognition and management of heat illness,” he wrote. Also Read - Visuals: Bengaluru Receives Heavy Rain, Hailstorm as Heatwave Continues to Sweep North India

Here Are Top Updates