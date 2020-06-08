New Delhi: The iconic Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar opened for the first time in more than two months on Monday, as did religious places and places and places of worship across the country, as phase 1 of ‘Unlock’ kicked in today. Also Read - Unlock 1 in Punjab: Restaurants to Open Only For Home Delivery, Places of Worship From 5 AM-8 PM

The Punjab government has given permission to places of worship to open from 5 AM-9 PM. Also, at a time, only 20 devotees will be allowed to offer prayers.

Notably, in its order on May 29, the Union Home Ministry had allowed reopening of malls, hotels, restaurants, places of worship etc. from June 8, with SOPs in place, in what is the first phase of ‘Unlock’, with two more phases to come.

As places of worship reopened nationwide, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too, offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

All public places across the country closed down on March 25, when the first nationwide COVID-19 lockdown came into effect. However, some states, even before the lockdown was announced, had either closed down public places or allowed them to function with restrictions in place.

Those that had not closed down, shut their doors when the first lockdown was announced and were closed since then.