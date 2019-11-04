New Delhi: Soon after Odd-Even scheme was enforced in the national capital beginning 8 AM Sunday, Traffic Police fined a driver for using an odd numbered vehicle, near ITO. Notably, as per the odd-even scheme which will continue till November 15, vehicles (apart from the exempted vehicles) will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. Today from 8 AM-8 PM, only vehicles with car registration numbers ending with an even number can ply, failing which a challan will be levied on the driver.

Talking to news agency ANI, the driver said,”I live in Noida, I had come for some work last night, I was not aware of the fact that Odd-Even scheme is coming into effect from today.”

In a similar instance, another person was fined for using an odd numbered vehicle, near India Gate. Odd-even vehicle scheme came into force in Delhi today, it will continue till 15th November.

For the hassle-free implementation of the scheme, around 200 teams of Delhi Traffic police have also been deployed. Besides, 5,000 civil defence volunteers have also been trained to spread awareness among Delhiites.

Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age will be exempted from the rationing scheme. Besides, two wheelers, private vehicles with school children in uniform (only during school timings), Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities, electric vehicles will also be spared.