New Delhi: Amid the rising price of onions in the country, 70 kgs of the vegetable were allegedly stolen in two separate incidents on Monday, one in Uttar Pradesh and another from West Bengal.

In the first incident which took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district, two bike-borne miscreants looted 50 kgs of onions from a rickshaw puller. In the second incident, 20 kgs of onions were looted from a state-run store at a Sufal Bangla store at the Bolpur bus stand area.

Prior to that, an unidentified person in Puducherry stole a couple of 100 kg bags of onions from a wholesale shop on Saturday. According to the owner of the shop, Velmurugan, the person had arrived on a motorcycle and stole the bags of onions, when they were being loaded off the cargo truck.

The price of onions has been on the rise in several parts of the country, which has sparked protests among people.

What is causing price rise?

The reason behind the rise in onion price is heavy unseasonal rainfall across onion-growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. As a result, the prices of onions have shot up in the country.

Maharashtra received one and half times more rainfall between October 1 to November 6, a report by Economic Times said. Telangana witnessed 65 per cent more than usual rainfall while rainfall in Karnataka doubled up in comparison to last year.

The government has taken several measures to check rising prices of onion including a ban on exports, the imposition of stock limit, import and transfer of onion from surplus to deficit area.