New Delhi: As the price of the onion reached Rs 100 per kg in the national capital and in many other parts of the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the Centre has stopped its supply. He also said that has written to the Centre to resume its supply as soon as possible.

“It is really sad that the Central government has stopped the supply of onions to Delhi for the last two-three days,” Kejriwal said. He said that the Delhi government gets onions from the Centre and sells it at various places in the city at a subsidized rate.

He said the Centre should make onion available to Delhi at Rs 15.60 per kg instead of Rs 60 as conveyed to the AAP dispensation.

Writing a letter to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain earlier in the day said that the government should not be seen doing business with an essential commodity like an onion.

Earlier, Kejriwal also accused the central government of stopping the supply of onions at controlled price to Delhi.

The development comes at a time when the price of the onion in the national capital has increased from Rs 40-50 per kg to nearly Rs 100 a kg over the past few days.